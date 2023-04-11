Two CPS principals removed following investigation by inspector general

Two Chicago Public Schools are functioning without their head leaders as students return from spring break.

The principals of Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood and Hyde Park Academy were both "removed" from their duties following investigations by the CPS Office of the Inspector General, according to letters sent to the school communities March 31.

The principals, Abdul Muhammad of Lindblom and Antonio Ross of Hyde Park, were removed "effective immediately due to an investigation that substantiated findings," the letter reads.

Muhammad was reassigned to the Network 16 office and Ross was suspended pending a due process hearing.

The allegations against the principals aren’t clear, and CPS spokeswoman Samantha Hart declined to answer questions about the details of the allegations and investigations, saying the district doesn’t comment on ongoing personnel matters.

The principals will both be replaced by "administrators-in-charge," Everett Edwards at Lindblom and Kenneth McNeal at Hyde Park, starting Monday.

The letters sent to school communities say network teams aren’t allowed to provide details on the situations.