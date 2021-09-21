Two dogs involved in attack in Palatine have now attacked woman and dog in Elmwood Park, lawyer says

Two dogs that went on a bloody rampage in Palatine in May, leaving a dog dead, and two humans and another dog injured, have been involved in another attack, attorneys said.

The most recent attack happened in Elmwood Park on Aug. 20, according to attorneys. Aneta Heinz, 48, was walking her 4-year-old retriever mix near Wellington and 78th when the two dogs jumped out of a yard and knocked her down, attorneys said. Both Heinz and her dog were injured.

The previous attack in Palatine happened on May 24 near Paddock Elementary School. A dog was killed, and two people and another dog were injured.

Police said a woman was walking two large dogs on leashes, a Pitbull and an Akita mix, when they broke free and went after Amanda Ingram and her small dog, Casper. Ingram tried to protect Casper, but he ultimately died. She was bitten, scraped and had fingers broken.

Police say the dogs then went after Chase Braun, who was walking nearby with his small dog, Kona.

Both Braun and Kona were bitten numerous times.

"Pitbull took a three inch chunk out of my arm," said Braun.

Attorney Michael J. Schostok, who represents the Palatine victims, said that he heard of the Elmwood Park attack accidentally while in court on another case. Schostok says the owner of the two large dogs, Meleina Teodoro, plead guilty to eight of the 13 ordinance violations she was issued because of the attack.

In addition to paying more than $800 in fines and court costs, Schostok says the Judge ordered her to get her dogs trained and move them out of Palatine to another municipality.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to the attorney for the owner and has not yet received a response.