Two Illinois Lottery players split $1.1M jackpot

Not one, but two lucky Illinois players hit all five numbers in the midday Lucky Day Lotto draw on Sunday.

Both tickets were purchased in northern Illinois, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

One ticket was purchased at Woodman's Food Market at 27555 Illinois Route 120 in Lakemoor, and the second was bought at Kinney Pump House at 502 Center Street in Durand. The winning tickets matched all five numbers in the March 26 midday draw: 1-5-21-25-41.

The winning tickets earned each player a $550,000 jackpot prize, the statement said.

Each retailer will receive a bonus of $5,500, 1 percent of the price amount, for selling the winning tickets.

This is the fourth Lucky Day Lotto jackpot won in March and the second jackpot to be split by two winners this month, lottery officials said.

More than 26,000 winning tickets were sold in Sunday’s midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

The winners have one year from the original March 26 afternoon drawing to collect the prize at Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

Lottery officials encouraged all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.