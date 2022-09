article

Two men from Chicago's South Side were charged for stealing a man's car at gunpoint in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Police say on Aug. 31 Demontae Riggins, 20, and Khaleel Ramsey, 22, stole a 74-year-old man's car at gunpoint in the 7300 block of South Champlain Avenue.

Officials from the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the men on Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.

