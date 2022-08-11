Two men shot while driving in West Lawn

Two men were struck by gunfire while driving in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning.

Then men were traveling northbound in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove past them and a gunman inside fired shots in their direction, according to police.

A 35-year-old man sustained a single gunshot wound to his left hip and a 42-year-old man was struck once in his left leg, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Both were transported in fair condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to officials.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.