Expand / Collapse search

Two men sitting in car in Woodlawn shot and wounded

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Woodlawn
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Two men were shot Saturday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 6:40 p.m., the men were near a vehicle in the 400 block of East 63rd Street, when someone approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 38, was struck in the thigh and the second man, 60, was struck in the facial area, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Police are investigating the shooting.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Search for missing boy with autism in Hammond, Indiana

Missing boy Kyrin Carter, 12, was last seen near the Best Western in Hammond on Saturday afternoon.