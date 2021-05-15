Two men sitting in car in Woodlawn shot and wounded

Two men were shot Saturday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 6:40 p.m., the men were near a vehicle in the 400 block of East 63rd Street, when someone approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 38, was struck in the thigh and the second man, 60, was struck in the facial area, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Police are investigating the shooting.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP