Two men wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A pair of men were shot and wounded Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men, ages 48 and 35, were standing outside around 10:40 p.m. when they were shot by a gunman who was across the street in the 4700 block of West Adams Street, police said.

Both men were struck by gunfire in the leg. The 48-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The 35-year-old self-transported to Loretto Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.