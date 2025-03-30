Two minors killed in Carpentersville house fire, officials say
CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. - A house fire in Carpentersville early Sunday killed two minors and left several others injured, officials said.
Deadly Fire in Carpentersville
What we know:
The fire broke out just after 9:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kingston Circle, according to the Carpentersville Fire Department.
When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames with reports of at least six people still inside.
Two victims were rescued and taken to local hospitals, while two others, both minors, were pronounced dead at the scene, Fire Chief William Anaszewicz said.
Of the remaining victims, one received medical treatment at the scene, and the other was uninjured.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the ages or identities of the victims who died.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
We'll bring more updates to this story as they become avaialble.