Two minors killed in Carpentersville house fire, officials say

The Brief Two minors died in a house fire in Carpentersville on Sunday morning, officials said. Fire crews rescued two victims who were hospitalized, while two others received on-site treatment or were uninjured. Authorities have not released the victims' identities, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A house fire in Carpentersville early Sunday killed two minors and left several others injured, officials said.

Deadly Fire in Carpentersville

What we know:

The fire broke out just after 9:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kingston Circle, according to the Carpentersville Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames with reports of at least six people still inside.

Two victims were rescued and taken to local hospitals, while two others, both minors, were pronounced dead at the scene, Fire Chief William Anaszewicz said.

Of the remaining victims, one received medical treatment at the scene, and the other was uninjured.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the ages or identities of the victims who died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become avaialble.