Two drivers injured after vehicle goes airborne in crash on Stevenson Expressway

Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Stevenson Expressway.

Three vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes about 8:48 a.m. near Central Avenue, according to Illinois State Police spokeswoman Jayme Bufford.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck another vehicle and went into the left side ditch on the southbound side of I-55, state police said.

The vehicle then went airborne and flipped numerous times before it struck a third vehicle head-on, according to state police.

Two of the drivers were transported to an area hospital with injuries, Bufford said.

All lanes of the outbound expressway were closed until about 3:10 p.m., Bufford said. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately released.