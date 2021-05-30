Two people robbed in Bridgeport

Chicago police are warning residents of two reported robberies in Bridgeport on the South Side.

In each incident someone was approached by two males who demand their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West 26th Street and about 12:40 a.m. in the 800 block of West 27th Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.

