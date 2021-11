Two people were robbed in a grocery store parking lot on the day after Thanksgiving in Chicago.

The robberies happened on South Ashland Avenue near Archer in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

The victims were both approached in the grocery store parking lot around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.

There are no reports of injuries.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS