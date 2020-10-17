Two people shot, including teenage girl, in Grand Crossing

Two people were shot, including a teenage girl, Saturday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The girl was with another female about 5:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Dorchester Avenue when shots were fired from somewhere, striking both of them, Chicago police said.

The other female, whose age is not known, was struck in the head and back, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. She was in critical condition.

The 17-year-old was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the knee, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

$500K BAIL FOR MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY RAN OVER AND KILLED ELDERLY WOMAN IN WHEELCHAIR

MAN SHOT IN FAST FOOD RESTAURANT IN GREATER GRAND CROSSING