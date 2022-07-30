Two people shot while driving on Chicago's South Side

Two people were shot driving Saturday afternoon in Gresham on Chicago's South Side.

About 5:15 p.m. the two were "traveling in a vehicle" in the 1600 block of West 77th Street when they were shot, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Another man, 29, was also shot in the back and was taken to the same hospital where he was listed in good condition, officials said.

Area detectives were investigating.