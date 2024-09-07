Two suspects sought in armed robbery, shooting at Lansing cannabis store

The Brief Lansing police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery turned shooting at a cannabis store overnight. An employee of the store was shot once but their injuries are non-life-threatening. Anyone with more information is urged to contact Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.



Authorities are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery that escalated into a shooting at a cannabis store in Lansing.

The incident occurred at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Star Budz Canna Cafe, located at 3420 Ridge Road.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of an armed robbery and a gunshot victim.

According to police, two masked men, both armed with handguns, entered the business and attempted to restrain an employee, leading to a struggle.

During the altercation, the employee was shot once in the back. Police said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspects gathered items from the back room of the business. While they were collecting items, the victim managed to escape through the back door, according to police.

Both suspects fled the scene and are still on the run, authorities said.

One suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shoes, while the other was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. Further details on the suspects haven't been released.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is urged to contact Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.