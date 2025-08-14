Two teens shot on Chicago's Southwest Side

The Brief Two teens, ages 17 and 19, were hospitalized in fair condition after being shot multiple times Wednesday night in Brighton Park. They told police the shooting happened on South Fairfield Avenue, but no arrests have been made.



Two teenagers were shot several times and hospitalized Wednesday night in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The teens, 19 and 17, arrived at Mt. Sinai Hospital around 8:43 p.m., suffering from several gunshot wounds throughout the body. They were listed in fair condition.

The victims said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of South Fairfield Avenue but would not provide any further details.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.