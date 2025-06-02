Two Will County parents indicted for murder in 2-year-old daughter's death: sheriff

The Brief Two Homer Glen parents were indicted for first-degree murder in their 2-year-old daughter’s death. Deputies found filthy conditions, drugs, and used Narcan in the home. Both were released pretrial under the Illinois SAFE-T Act.



Two Homer Glen parents have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of their 2-year-old daughter late last year, authorities announced.

What we know:

Edward Weiher, 49, and Alexa Balen, 28, were formally charged after appearing in court on Monday, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The charges follow an extensive investigation and come in addition to several earlier felony counts filed against the couple.

(From left): Alexa Balen and Edward Weiher. (Will County Sheriff)

Deputies responded to the couple’s home in the 12200 block of West Thorn Apple Drive in Homer Glen on Nov. 6 for a report of an unresponsive child. While en route, dispatchers relayed that there might be a possible carbon monoxide leak at the residence.

When deputies arrived, they found Weiher performing chest compressions on the child—identified as Trinity Balen-Weiher—who was lying on an ottoman in the living room, officials said. Balen and her 6-year-old daughter were also in the home at the time.

Trinity was taken to Silver Cross Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:24 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2024.

Homer Township fire officials later determined there was no carbon monoxide leak in the home.

Dig deeper:

During the initial investigation, deputies said they found "deplorable" living conditions, including rotting food, medical waste, soiled diapers and evidence of narcotics use.

Authorities also discovered 9 grams of heroin accessible to children, 21 Xanax pills on a bedroom floor and multiple used doses of Narcan near where Trinity was found.

Both parents were taken in for questioning. The 6-year-old was placed in protective custody and later released to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

During interviews, Weiher and Balen allegedly made incriminating statements and were initially arrested on other felony charges before being released.

Following an autopsy and further investigation, deputies said new evidence led to the murder charges.

What's next:

Weiher and Balen were both released under pretrial conditions in accordance with the Illinois SAFE-T Act, the sheriff’s office said.

