Two Zion men wanted for firing shots at occupied vehicle in parking lot of Lake County gas station

Arrest warrants have been issued for two offenders involved in a Lake County Shooting.

The shooting occurred in the morning hours on March 6 in the 41400 block of North Green Bay Road in Wadsworth.

According to Lake County Sheriff's Detectives, Charles Brooks III, 41, and Carnell Taylor, 47, both of Zion, fired shots at an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station.

No one was struck or injured in the shooting.

Brooks III allegedly fled eastbound on Route 173 in a white Chevrolet Impala after the shooting, and Taylor fled northbound on Green Bay Road in a blue Monte Carlo.

On Monday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Brooks III for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. They also obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor for being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Taylor is 6'4" and approximately 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Vehicle Involved (Chevy Impala)

Brooks III is 5'7" and approximately 180 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

A Lake County Judge set bond on the warrant at $500,000.

Both suspects are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you see either, you are asked to call 911.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives at 847-377-4000, or leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at: http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/