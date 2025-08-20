U-Haul truck used in crash-and-grab at high-end Chicago clothing store
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after burglars used a U-Haul truck to smash into a high-end clothing store in West Town early Wednesday.
What we know:
Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to the 2100 block of West Division Street, where they found the barricade and front entrance of the shop damaged by the box truck, which was left at the scene, police said.
A witness told investigators three men got out of the truck, forced their way through a front gate and fled in a black sedan with stolen merchandise.
No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.