Uber driver sexually abused passenger in Elmhurst

An Uber driver was found guilty of sexually abusing a passenger in September 2020 in west suburban Elmhurst.

On Wednesday, a jury found 35-year-old Ghazwan Alani guilty of one count of criminal sexual abuse and one count of attempted criminal sexual assault.

Alani was driving the 23-year-old woman to a location in Elmhurst on May 19, 2020. When they arrived around 1:19 a.m., Alani got out of the vehicle, opened her door and sexually abused her.

The victim was able to escape after kicking Alani and ran to her destination. Later that morning, the woman contacted Elmhurst police.

An investigation including forensic and DNA analysis let police to Alani who was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020, in Palatine.

"Late last night, a jury found that Mr. Alani, an Uber driver, sexually abused an innocent woman who had entrusted him to get her home safely," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "I thank the victim in this case for her strength and courage in bringing this matter to law enforcement and for facing her attacker in open court."

Alani could face up to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.