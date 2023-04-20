Uber giving Cook County Sheriff's Office $10K in vouchers to help domestic violence survivors

Uber is taking a stance against domestic violence and human trafficking by offering victims a free ride.

Uber officials joined Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart and the Victim Support Services Unit Thursday to highlight the program locally.

During the pandemic, multiple domestic violence organizations reported an uptick in calls and other communications from victims.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says it averages about five to six cases of domestic violence a day.

Dart and Uber say this partnership helps survivors overcome, what is often the biggest barrier for escape: transportation.

"We believe programs such as this which can facilitate travel to and from safe places and enable survivors to avoid their perpetrators are a way Uber can provide practical support to the people who need it," said Cory Freivogel, Head of US&C Platform Safety and Operations at Uber.

Uber has given the Cook County Sheriff's Office $10,000 in vouchers to help survivors relocate.

Similar programs have been enacted in surrounding counties and the city of Chicago.