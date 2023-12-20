UIC responds to federal investigation into alleged discrimination on campus

The University of Illinois–Chicago responded Wednesday to a federal investigation into alleged discrimination on campus.

The Department of Education opened its investigation into UIC Tuesday, and the case is currently listed under "Open Title VI Shared Ancestry Investigations."

Back in November, the department released an initial list of the higher education and K-12 institutions that were under investigation for alleged shared ancestry violations, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin, including harassment based on a person’s shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.

Since then, multiple other educational institutions have been added to the list.

This action was taken to address the nationwide rise in reports of antisemitism, anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and other forms of discrimination and harassment on college campuses and K-12 schools since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

Specifics of the type of discrimination allegedly occurring at UIC and other specifics to the investigation are currently unknown at this time.

A spokesperson released the following statement in response to the investigation:

"The university strives to be a place where everyone feels welcome and where all people – no matter what color, race, ancestry, age, sex, interests, sexual orientation including gender identity, religion, disability, national origin, or marital status – can share perspectives and viewpoints to learn from one another. We care deeply about all members of our community, and we are committed to maintaining a campus climate that respects and advances tolerance, inclusion and diversity. To maintain a fair and impartial process, the university refrains from commenting on matters related to ongoing investigations, including those initiated by the OCR. We take all allegations of civil rights violations seriously and will fully cooperate with any inquiries that may arise from a complaint."