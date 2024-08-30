Chicago women arrested for stealing over $1K in merchandise from Oak Brook Ulta: officials

article

Two Chicago women have been charged with burglary and retail theft after allegedly stealing over $1,150 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Oak Brook on Thursday.

The women, Reneashia McDowell, 31, and Shania Jacobs, 28, were already on pre-trial release for allegedly stealing $499.98 worth of merchandise from the JCPenney department store in Yorktown Mall, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

They were arrested by Oak Brook police after reportedly filling bags with perfumes and leaving the store without paying.

Authorities said McDowell and Jacobs entered the Ulta Beauty store located at 2155 W. 22nd St., carrying empty bags, selected various perfumes, and exited without paying, where they were immediately arrested by police.

During their court appearance for the Ulta Beauty theft, DuPage County Judge Margaret O’Connell revoked their pre-trial release from the earlier case, ordering them to be detained pending trial.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin emphasized the seriousness of retail theft.

"These two offenders figured they'd come out to Oak Brook for an easy steal and when they exited the store, they were met by ten Oak Brook officers with eight marked and undercover squads," Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in a statement.

McDowell is set to appear in court on Sept. 24, while Jacobs is scheduled for Sept. 23.