Undecided voters in Chicago to be studied during presidential debate using heart rate monitors

The Brief Nine undecided voters will be observed in Chicago's Loop during the presidential debate, with their reactions monitored using heart rate monitors, skin response sensors, and facial expression analysis. IPSOS and Media Science are partnering for the second time to use neurometric testing to capture and analyze voters' emotional responses throughout the debate. Following the debate, six of the monitored voters will participate in a focus group to further explore their reactions and decision-making processes.



IPSOS Market Research expert Elizabeth Jarosz emphasized that the analysis focuses on voters who remain undecided.

"So the number one most important thing was to make sure that we found undecided voters. Okay, so I painstakingly searched for people who were truly, truly undecided. And I made sure half of them were sort of leaning in Harris' direction and half of them were leaning in Trump's direction, so I could get like a good mix," said Jarosz.

Participants will start arriving around 7:30 p.m., giving them enough time to get hooked up before the action unfolds.