Undefeated Chicago boys football team needs $30,000 to go to national championships in Florida

A youth football team from Chicago's South Side needs your help. The Chicago Wolfpack is getting ready to travel to the national championships in Florida, but they need money to get there.

Former President Barack Obama visited the junior league football team and inspired them to win every game. They're now undefeated, but the 13-year-old boys need $30,000 to get to Kissimmee.

On Sunday, Early Walker, president of the nonprofit "I'm Telling, Don't Shoot," said he is donating $1,000 and encourages others to do the same.

"These kids never forgot the moment when President Obama visited their practice and talked with them not only about their successful season, but how to apply their athletic training to their academic responsibilities," Walker said.

Wolfpack players come from Englewood, Woodlawn, South Shore and other Chicago neighborhoods.

