Union Station receives federal funding for major upgrades

The U.S. Department of Transportation is shelling out $93 million to modernize Chicago's historic Union Station.

CHICAGO - Union Station will be getting some major upgrades. 

Officials announced more than $93 million will go towards the modernization of the historical train station.

The funds for the Chicago Hub Improvement Project (CHIP) come from a grant program through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Some improvements include expanding the platforms, bringing them up to compliance for Americans with disabilities, and improving the air quality.

There's no word on when construction is set to begin.