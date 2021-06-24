United Center mass vaccination site closes Thursday

As the city of Chicago begins to return to normalcy, it's also shifting the coronavirus vaccine strategy away from major vaccination sites like the United Center.

Thursday will be the last day to receive a vaccination at the Near West Side sports venue. People who need a vaccine can still receive one without an appointment by the end of the day.

Since the center closed the walk-in clinic in the last few weeks, it has only been doing drive-thru shots.

The site opened in March as a walk-in option and later added a drive-thru. The site has delivered more than 301,000 shots since it opened.

If you receive the Pfizer dose, there will be availability at Malcolm X College to get the second dose.