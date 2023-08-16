United partners with Convoy of Hope to deliver 24K pounds of aid to Hawaii

Much needed supplies were loaded onto a wide body plane at O’Hare Airport on Wednesday en route to Hawaii to help humanitarian efforts in the wake of devastating wildfires.

United Airlines is partnering with the humanitarian and faith-based organization Convoy of Hope for a large shipment.

The shipment includes 24,000 pounds of non-perishable food, baby items including formula and toiletries.

Resources like these have become hard to come by on the devastate island of Maui.

The plane will also pick up passengers in Denver before landing in Hawaii.

"We're dealing with a tragedy there that has a lot of tentacles to it. There are some basic human needs that this initial shipment's fulfilling as mentioned," said Omar Idris, vice president of United's O'Hare hub.

"Everything from baby supplies to socks, to tarps, to food, to baby care kits, shampoo, toothpaste. Basic needs are what's being transported on this flight today, of this 24,000 pounds."

Since the wildfires began, United alone with Airlink have been able to help 12,000 people get off the island and have transported aid workers back to Maui.