United places massive Boeing Dreamliner order, adding over 2,600 jobs in Chicago

United Airlines is buying 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliner wide-body jets with an option to purchase 100 more, the carrier announced on Tuesday.

United said it now expects to take delivery of about 700 new narrow and wide-body aircraft by 2032 – with the ability to choose among the 787-8, -9 or -10 models – including an average of more than two every week in 2023 and three a week in 2024.

The company also exercised its options to purchase 44 Boeing 737 Max aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2026, and ordered 56 more Max aircraft for delivery between 2027 and 2028.

"United emerged from the pandemic as the world's leading global airline and the flag carrier of the United States," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement. "This order further solidifies our lead and creates new opportunities for our customers, employees and shareholders by accelerating our plan to connect more people to more places around the globe and deliver the best experience in the sky."

"With this investment in its future fleet, the 737 MAX and 787 will help United accelerate its fleet modernization and global growth strategy," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal.

Around 100 planes of the new wide-body order are expected to replace older Boeing 767 and Boeing 777 aircraft, with all 767 aircraft removed from the United fleet by 2030.

United said the shift would result in up to an expected 25% decrease in carbon emissions per seat for the new planes compared to the older planes they are expected to replace.

The airline also announced Tuesday it expects to hire as many as 15,000 new employees across its U.S. hubs, including more than 2,600 at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

