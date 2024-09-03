University of Illinois officials begin outreach tour at Homewood-Flossmoor High School

The Brief University of Illinois system officials begin a three-day outreach tour at Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School. The tour aims to promote affordable education and address students' concerns about university costs. Officials engage directly with students, encouraging them to consider enrolling in one of the University of Illinois campuses.



The University of Illinois system kicked off a three-day outreach tour Tuesday at Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School, with top officials meeting students to promote the university and address concerns of potential students.

"We take great pride in offering an amazing education at an affordable price," University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones said, as he led a delegation that included leaders from all three campuses.

The visit marked the first stop in a statewide tour aimed at encouraging students to apply to the university system.

During the event, senior Ahmad Powell posed a question to the university officials, asking, "Based off of all the experiences you’ve had with students from your schools, what’s a key pivotal thing that students should invest their time in?"

Chancellor Jones responded that the tour serves two purposes: listening and recruiting. He urged students to consider attending one of the University of Illinois campuses, emphasizing their hard work and academic potential.

This is the fourth year of the university’s outreach tour, which stops at high schools and businesses throughout Illinois. The goal is to connect with students, educators, and potential partners while addressing concerns about the perceived cost of attending the university.

University of Illinois President Timothy L. Killeen emphasized that the university has taken steps to keep education affordable.

"We’ve kept our costs down in a draconian fashion the last few years," Killeen said. "Eight of the last 10 years, we’ve frozen tuition. We’ve added more financial aid."

Homewood-Flossmoor Superintendent Scott Waleley echoed the importance of making students feel wanted.

"Even though they’re academically talented, they want to go somewhere where they feel wanted," he said.

For some students, the university’s outreach efforts have already worked. Senior Cameron Brooks, who has committed to the University of Illinois football program, said, "I thought it was a great university, a beautiful campus, somewhere I can grow as a person and come out better than I came in."

The University of Illinois tour will continue Wednesday with a stop at West Leyden High School in Northlake.