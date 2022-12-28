University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley

A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon.

At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.

The offender took the victim's cell phone and fled westbound toward Cottage Grove Avenue.

No physical injuries were reported by the victim.

The University of Chicago Police Department is investigating this incident.