University of Chicago student robbed in Hyde Park

A University of Chicago student was robbed at gunpoint on campus in Hyde Park early Saturday morning.

The student was walking on the sidewalk at 5640 South University Avenue at 1 a.m. when they were approached by two unknown suspects who got out of a red Kia Soul armed with handguns, according to university police.

The suspects demanded and took the victim’s phone, keys and wallet before getting back in the Kia with Illinois license plates DX21750. The Kia was seen driving eastbound from 56th Street and S. Woodlawn Ave.

The victim did not report any physical injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The University of Chicago Police Department is investigating.