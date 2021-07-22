University of Illinois to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

The University of Illinois announced Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine would be required for employees who plan to work on campus this fall.

Those who don't get vaccinated will have to work remotely, the university announced.

There will be different rules for each campus in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield since each one faces different challenges, U. of I. System President Tim Killeen said in a statement.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to the safety of our campuses and the communities around them, the University of Illinois System will require that all faculty and staff be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by the beginning of the fall semester of 2021," Kileen said.

The requirement "is consistent with our own scientific modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants, as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health’s guidance and goals," Kileen said.

The guidelines also apply to students. All University of Illinois campuses plan to have in-person classes this upcoming academic year.

People who choose to not get vaccinated or are not able to get the vaccine due to health conditions will have to obey "campus-specific guidelines and any exemption protocols" – such as wearing a mask and getting tested for the virus.

