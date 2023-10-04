Universoul Circus addresses concerns about Chicago omission from tour schedule

The very popular Universoul Circus is responding to concerns that Chicago isn't on this year's tour schedule.

It comes after a shooting occurred near the event when they were in Chicago last year.

The single-ring, big-top-tent event typically stops at Washington Park during the fall.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Park District said that organizers did not apply for a park permit.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Universoul Circus said:

"Due to our overwhelming popularity throughout the country, we now play longer in markets than we used to, and now we are trying to squeeze in all of our traditional stops."

The statement goes on to say, "We look forward to being able to put Chicago back on our national tour schedule in the future."