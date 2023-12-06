UNLV Shooting: Active shooter suspect dead, multiple victims reported

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has reported that a suspected gunman has been located and is deceased following an active shooter situation at UNLV on Wednesday.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said there were at least three victims, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police were called about an active shooter on campus at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, said Adam Garcia, a university police official. He said officers found and "engaged" a suspect, who is now dead. It was not immediately clear how the suspect died.

The university said on X, formerly Twitter, that the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

Las Vegas police posted on X that a suspect "has been located and is deceased" about 40 minutes after the initial alert was posted.

Students and the community were alerted to the emergency by a university post on X.

"This is not a test," the university wrote. "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

"I didn't hear much, but we got an alert, all text messages at the same time," one student witness told local media. "Everyone moved to one side of the room. After that, there was a lot of waiting, probably 20 minutes. And then we got told to move all to one corner, and we heard a lot of yelling and that's where stuff started to get a little more hectic. Not too hectic."

Administrators said the UNLV campus and all other Nevada System of Higher Education institutions will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Authorities later held a news conference saying that there was no further threat. They repeated that they are victims but haven't released their conditions and names.

Authorities also said they do not know a motive for the shooting.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed.