UNLV football player from Chicago found dead in Nevada apartment

A University of Las Vegas football player, and Chicago native, has died while away at college.

Several school communities are mourning his unexpected death.

The sophomore UNLV student was found dead Monday afternoon, leaving the community at Nazareth Academy, where he attended high school, heartbroken.

The University of Las Vegas shared a photo of Ryan Keeler. The defensive lineman was just 20 years old, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 275 pounds.

Police say Keeler was found unresponsive in bed in a studio apartment, and that they are investigating.

Prior to transferring to UNLV, Keeler played his freshman football season at Rutgers. He played in seven games, and he made the academic All-Mountain West team with a 3.8 grade-point average, UNLV head coach Barry Odom said.

He graduated from Nazareth Academy in 2021.

In a statement, Nazareth’s principal said:

"All of us at Nazareth Academy are heartbroken by the news of Ryan Keeler's sudden death. As a member of our Nazareth family, Ryan will be missed. We hold Ryan and his entire family in our most special thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."

UNLV's head football coach said Keeler was an incredible person, student, and teammate.

His cause of death is still pending.

Associated Press contributed to this report.