UPS to hire workers for new Chicago facility

UPS is looking to hire workers for it's new facility that just opened on Chicago's South Side.

The new facility is more than 178,000 square feet.

It will employ about 250 total people.

The facility will help get deliveries out fast. It can have up to 10,000 packages processed in one hour and up to 160 delivery vehicles during peak hours.

"This will help us in being able to provide industry-leading service to our customers for the thousands of packages that we deliver throughout the Chicagoland area," said UPS preload manager Ruben Bueno. "

There will be seasonal opportunities available for workers to apply for this November and December.