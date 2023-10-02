Gunman coming out of alley shoots 15-year-old boy, man in Uptown

A teenage boy and a man were shot Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

The 15-year-old boy and the 44-year-old man were outside around 11 a.m. when someone came out of an alley started shooting in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street, according to police.

The boy was shot once in the leg and was dropped off at Thorek Memorial Hospital. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and self-transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. They were both listed in stable condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

No further information was provided.