Cook County judge says Urban Prep can remain open, welcome students this fall

The Chicago Public Schools takeover of Urban Prep appears to be over.

The charter says it is remaining open and ready to welcome students this fall.

A Cook County judge granted the academy a permanent injunction, which voids CPS's decision not to renew its charter.

The judge determined that CPS's decision violated Chicago's moratorium on school closings.

Last month, the state board of education ruled to close Urban Prep Academies following financial mismanagement and sexual misconduct claims. The school sued as a result.

For 14 years, 100 percent of seniors from the all-boy institution have been accepted to college.

Chief Operating Officer Troy Boyd called the court's ruling a victory.

"We are looking forward to working with CPS, this new board with the mayor's administration, in terms of turning the page," said Boyd.

The county's website said that in this past school year alone, senior students have been accepted to over 300 universities.