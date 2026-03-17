Illinois U.S. House Primary Election Results 2026

The Illinois delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives will see several new faces after the 2026 midterm elections.

Multiple members of Congress from the Chicago area said they would not seek re-election, either because they’re retiring or running for another office, making for competitive races for open seats.

All 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives are elected to two-year terms.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois Primary U.S. House Results

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Illinois Primary Election Results 2026

For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois primary election results 2026.

About the Illinois U.S. House primary races

The backstory:

The departing members include Robin Kelly in the 2nd District, who is running for the open U.S. Senate seat, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in the 4th District, who is retiring, Danny Davis in the 7th District, who is retiring, Raja Krishnamoorthi in the 8th District, who is running for the open U.S. Senate seat, and Jan Schakowsky in the 9th District, who is retiring.

All the departing members are Democrats. Each of their districts is considered solidly blue, meaning the Democratic candidates who win in their respective primary races on Tuesday are very likely to win the general election in November.

Democrats are widely expected to win back the House from Republican control, continuing the pattern of the party that lost the previous presidential race winning back at least one chamber of Congress in the next midterm cycle.

Below, you'll find the primary election results for each district.

What's next:

The general election is slated for Nov. 3.