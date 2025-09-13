Bolingbrook, Romeoville teachers' union reaches tentative agreement with district

The Brief The union representing staff and Valley View School District reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, likely averting a strike. The union had announced a strike date of Sept. 18 if no deal was reached. The district includes about 20 schools in Romeoville and Bolingbrook.



The teachers' union representing staff at Valley View School District 365U reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with the district on Friday, likely averting a strike.

Both the Valley View Council Local 604 AFT and the district, which includes about 20 schools in southwest suburban Bolingbrook and Romeoville, announced the agreement.

What they're saying:

The deal needs final approval from both the district’s Board of Education and the union members.

"We are glad to report that we have reached an agreement that puts students first and is fair for staff," said union President Jared Ploger in a statement. "This process was long and difficult, but we knew that VVC members and our community were standing behind our bargaining team. We appreciate your support and solidarity in this important fight."

District President Steve Quigley said in a statement, "This agreement will provide students with high quality education, while also respecting our tax payers, and recognizing the invaluable contributions of our educators and the respect they deserve."

The agreement comes after the union members voted to authorize a strike and announced they would strike by next Thursday if an agreement was not reached.

"It’s not a good feeling to be pushed to the brink of a strike – and our students and families know we would always rather be in school working with students," Ploger said. "Thankfully, united, we were able to settle a contract before that happened, and we will present to our membership an agreement that reflects the best interests of the students and the district."

Valley View School District includes 20 schools and about 16,000 students.