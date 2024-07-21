Vandalism spree in Oak Lawn: Dozens of vehicles, garages tagged with 'BLM' graffiti

A vandalism spree left dozens of vehicles and garages defaced with the same "Black Lives Matter" or "BLM" graffiti overnight in Oak Lawn.

Eighty vehicles, including cars and SUVs, that were parked along Cook Avenue and Tomcin Trail in Oak Lawn, were vandalized.

Oak Lawn Police Chief Vincent Bertucci said they tracked a suspect who was traveling down Cicero Avenue and possibly through the wildlife preserve. However, no one is in custody as of yet.

"It's unsettling," Bertucci said. "We're investigating this seriously."

The graffiti, which referenced the Chicago Police Department's 8th district, appeared at Genesis Del Real's residence, alongside her neighbors' properties on 109th Street.

Investigators are reviewing footage from doorbell cameras, following reports of a masked individual seen canvassing the area.

Oak Lawn Police urge residents to review security footage and report any relevant information.