Chicago man arrested for spray painting cars in Oak Lawn in July

A known Chicago gang member has been arrested and charged with vandalizing dozens of vehicles in the southwest suburbs this summer.

The above video is from a previous report published on July 21.

Hector Gutierrez, 31, was arrested on Oct. 10 in Alsip after an off-duty Oak Lawn police officer recognized him.

On July 21, Gutierrez allegedly targeted vehicles in the area between Cicero Avenue and Laramie Avenue, from 107th Street to 111th Street, spray-painting messages like "BLM" and "Crack" on them.

Hector Gutierrez

Several other surrounding towns had reports of the same kind of vandalism. Oak Lawn police detectives worked with Alsip, Chicago Ridge, Palos Heights and Worth police to identify the suspect.

Oak Lawn police said Gutierrez is a 2-6 gang member and parolee. He has been charged with 41 counts of criminal defacement to property. He was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24.