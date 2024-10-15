Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man arrested for spray painting cars in Oak Lawn in July

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  October 15, 2024 1:02pm CDT
Oak Lawn
FOX 32 Chicago

Cars, garages vandalized in Oak Lawn and Alsip

People in two Chicago suburbs woke up Sunday morning to finding spray paint on either their cars or garage doors. Nate Rodgers has the story.

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A known Chicago gang member has been arrested and charged with vandalizing dozens of vehicles in the southwest suburbs this summer.

The above video is from a previous report published on July 21. 

Hector Gutierrez, 31, was arrested on Oct. 10 in Alsip after an off-duty Oak Lawn police officer recognized him. 

On July 21, Gutierrez allegedly targeted vehicles in the area between Cicero Avenue and Laramie Avenue, from 107th Street to 111th Street, spray-painting messages like "BLM" and "Crack" on them.

Hector Gutierrez

Several other surrounding towns had reports of the same kind of vandalism. Oak Lawn police detectives worked with Alsip, Chicago Ridge, Palos Heights and Worth police to identify the suspect.

Oak Lawn police said Gutierrez is a 2-6 gang member and parolee. He has been charged with 41 counts of criminal defacement to property. He was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24.