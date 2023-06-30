Vehicle stolen by John Dillinger after breaking out of Indiana jail now up for auction

It's billed as "the most famous escape vehicle in American history," and now, a car driven by legendary bank robber John Dillinger is up for sale at auction.

As any student of Chicago's gangster history knows, John Dillinger was leaving the Biograph Theater in Lincoln Park when he was gunned down by FBI agents in 1934. Turns out, the FBI may never have been after Dillinger had he not driven this particular car across state lines.

"He took it across state lines and that was ultimately his demise because by doing so, he invited the FBI to become a part of the investigation," said Brian Witherell of Witherell Auction House.

It's a 1933 Ford V-8 four-door sedan and was once the vehicle of the Lake County, Indiana sheriff. It was stolen by John Dillinger after he escaped the Crown Point Jail on March 3, 1934. he then drove to Chicago.

"This is actually the third jail that he broke out of and this one was supposed to be unbreakable," said Witherell. "And to add insult to injury, when he broke out of jail, he stole the sheriff's car."

The car is now fully restored and in near-perfect working order.

"It was tracked by a Dillinger enthusiast who put in a search number on the motor number into the DMV, which ultimately turned it up in Maine. He bought it, did a complete restoration of the car, so now it shows as it would've been made in 1933," said Witherell.

The car is expected to sell for between $100,000 and $250,000 but could go for much higher.

"The reason all great expensive things are sold at auction is because nobody knows what they're worth," said Witherell.

Right now, the car is on display at the California Automobile Museum. If you want to register to bid on it, go to witherells.com.

The online auction will occur on Aug. 27.