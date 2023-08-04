Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle found in Lake Michigan just off 57th Street beach

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Hyde Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Vehicle found in Lake Michigan just off 57th Street beach

Sky Fox was over a car that was halfway submerged in Lake Michigan just off the beach near 57th Street. It is not clear if anyone is inside. Crews were on the scene Friday morning,

CHICAGO - An SUV was discovered partially submerged in Lake Michigan just off 57th Street Beach Friday morning. 

SkyFox was over the scene near Hyde Park as crews responded to the vehicle around 7 a.m.

The car appeared to be a just few yards off the shoreline. SkyFox video also showed the sunroof of the car was open. 

Image 1 of 2

Vehicle found in Lake Michigan off 57th Street Beach

It is not clear if anyone was found in the vehicle. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 