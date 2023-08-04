Vehicle found in Lake Michigan just off 57th Street beach

An SUV was discovered partially submerged in Lake Michigan just off 57th Street Beach Friday morning.

SkyFox was over the scene near Hyde Park as crews responded to the vehicle around 7 a.m.

The car appeared to be a just few yards off the shoreline. SkyFox video also showed the sunroof of the car was open.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Vehicle found in Lake Michigan off 57th Street Beach

It is not clear if anyone was found in the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.