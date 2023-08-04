Vehicle found in Lake Michigan just off 57th Street beach
CHICAGO - An SUV was discovered partially submerged in Lake Michigan just off 57th Street Beach Friday morning.
SkyFox was over the scene near Hyde Park as crews responded to the vehicle around 7 a.m.
The car appeared to be a just few yards off the shoreline. SkyFox video also showed the sunroof of the car was open.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Vehicle found in Lake Michigan off 57th Street Beach
It is not clear if anyone was found in the vehicle.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.