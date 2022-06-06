Vehicle shot up on I-90, Chicago woman charged with attempted murder

A Chicago woman was arrested for shooting at another driver on the Kennedy Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to northbound Interstate 90 at Addison Street for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 55-year-old man whose vehicle sustained gunshot damage after an encounter on the roadway.

The man was not struck by the gunfire, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

After an investigation and review of automatic license plate readers on Saturday, police say the suspect's vehicle was located and the shooter was identified.

Police say they identified the gunman as 42-year-old Brandi A. Jolivet. She was charged with attempted murder — a Class X Felony.

Brandi A. Jolivet | Illinois State Police

On Monday, Jolivet's bond was set at $100,000.

No further information was available.