Vehicles strike Skokie building, traffic signal in crash; 2 hospitalized

Two people were hospitalized following a crash Friday night in north suburban Skokie.

About 10:10 p.m., Skokie police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Church Street and Crawford Avenue.

Police said after the collision, one of the vehicles careened into a traffic signal in the intersection while the other vehicle struck a building at 9150 Crawford Avenue.

Drivers from both vehicles were taken to area hospital with "non-incapacitating injuries," Skokie police said.

One of the drivers was issued citations for following too closely, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, seatbelt violation, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Nobody else was injured in the crash, officials said.