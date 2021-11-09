Veterans Day: Chicago's Soldier Field hosting ceremony for veterans this Thursday

This Thursday is Veterans Day, and Chicago wants to make sure no one who stepped up to serve our country is forgotten.

The city is hosting a big ceremony at Soldier Field for the first time in almost two years.

On Tuesday, FOX 32 got the scoop from Chicago’s chief diversity officer about the event.

"This is a very special, solemn, but also celebratory event because it actually allows us to recognize our nation's heroes, our soldiers," said Marquis Miller.

The event will be live streamed.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP