Veterans Day: Chicago's Soldier Field hosting ceremony for veterans this Thursday
CHICAGO - This Thursday is Veterans Day, and Chicago wants to make sure no one who stepped up to serve our country is forgotten.
The city is hosting a big ceremony at Soldier Field for the first time in almost two years.
On Tuesday, FOX 32 got the scoop from Chicago’s chief diversity officer about the event.
"This is a very special, solemn, but also celebratory event because it actually allows us to recognize our nation's heroes, our soldiers," said Marquis Miller.
The event will be live streamed.
