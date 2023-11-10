Appropriate ways to thank US service members this Veterans Day

Veterans Day is dedicated to honoring military veterans of the United States Armed forces, but not everyone is comfortable being in the spotlight.

A new survey showed older veterans ages 65 and older are comfortable being recognized for their service. However, younger veterans reported feeling awkward in similar situations and were unsure of how to respond.

USAA Senior Vice President and retired Major General Robert Whittle Jr. says there is a solution to sharing your appreciation for U.S. veterans and active service members without overstepping.

Whittle suggests that instead of immediately thanking a veteran, instead engage in a conversation. Ask them where they were deployed and inquire about their time serving.

The survey also found that 28% of people don't know why America celebrates Veterans Day.

One day a year, Nov. 11, we celebrate people who have signed up to fight for the freedom of the American people.