VP Kamala Harris traveling to Chicago to highlight reproductive rights

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Kamala Harris
FOX 32 Chicago

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Chicago this week

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago this week to highlight reproductive rights.

CHICAGO - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago this week to highlight reproductive rights.

A White House official told the Sun Times that Harris will hold a round table discussion with state legislators, students, advocates and providers.

She will also headline a political rally at the UIC Forum with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Abortion rights is a centerpiece in Pritzker's re-election campaign against GOP nominee Darren Bailey. 

 