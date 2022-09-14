VP Kamala Harris traveling to Chicago to highlight reproductive rights

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago this week to highlight reproductive rights.

A White House official told the Sun Times that Harris will hold a round table discussion with state legislators, students, advocates and providers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She will also headline a political rally at the UIC Forum with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Abortion rights is a centerpiece in Pritzker's re-election campaign against GOP nominee Darren Bailey.



