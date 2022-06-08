Victim robbed in machete attack speaks out, Chicago man arrested

Chicago police have made an arrest in a bizarre string of robberies. They say the robber used a machete to threaten his victims.

A victim spoke with FOX 32 to detail what exactly happened.

On Northwest Chicago streets, police say a man wielded a machete in a nine-day robbery spree. The final victim says it took a moment to realize what he was seeing.

"I never thought it was a machete. I thought it was like a bat, or something," Benjamin said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Andre Gonzalez, 35, is charged with four counts of armed robbery.

Chicago police say Gonzalez drove from his home on the South Side up to the Northwest Side for each crime, even swinging the machete in one case.

"Victim turned around and hesitated and then threw his wallet and the pizza he was carrying. Gonzalez swung the machete at that victim. The victim fell backwards onto the sidewalk, then Gonzalez fled the scene," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

That victim was Benjamin, who didn’t want to show his face on camera.

"He said, ‘give me your wallet.’ And I said I don't have a wallet. Then he [swung] back with a machete. That's when I see the machete. He [pulled] it forward and that's when I see the machete," Benjamin said.

Andre Gonzalez | Chicago Police Department

"I pulled my wallet and threw it across the street," he added.

Benjamin says Gonzalez stole not just his wallet, but his pizza, too.

Benjamin believes there are other victims who still need to come forward.